Firefighters battled for hours to bring a blaze under control after a Sainsbury’s food lorry crashed in Ottery St Mary on Tuesday morning (July 25).

The emergency services were called to the B3174, Exeter Road, Ottery St Mary, shortly before 8.30am, after reports a lorry was in a ditch after a crash involving a tree.

The driver of the refrigerated heavy goods lorry escaped unharmed before the vehicle caught fire as a result of the crash.

Fire crews from Ottery, Honiton and Middlemoor, in Exeter, tackled the blaze and remained at the scene for several hours until the area was safe.

Police and highways officers assessed the damage to the road and authorised diversions and closures.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Two fire appliances from Ottery St Mary and Danes Castle (Exeter), together with a water carrier, from Danes Castle, were mobilised this morning to the B3174, Exeter Road, Ottery St Mary, after a lorry had a minor RTC hitting a tree but caught fire as a result. Luckily no persons were trapped or injured and crews were soon on scene.

“The attendance was increased by a further two fire appliances, mobilised from Honiton and Danes Castle, for personnel and water supplies.”

They added: “Police and highways attended to carry out traffic duties and assess damage to the road surface and its surroundings.”

The fire service said the position of the refrigerated lorry in the ditch resulted in the blaze taking several hours to fully extinguish, because the vehicle was already ‘well alight’ when the crews arrived.

Crews made ‘good progress’ to bring the blaze under control, but recovery of the load from the lorry took time, said the fire service.

The fire service said it would remain at the scene until it was satisfied the area and vehicle was safe, and blaze hot spots had been fully dampened down.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed officers closed the road and highways staff took control of the area at noon.