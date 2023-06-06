New charity shop for Ottery wins support from the town’s traders and community

Staff at a new charity shop in Ottery St Mary helping visually impaired youngsters have thanked the town and community for its support.

InFocus recently opened in Mill Street, Ottery, selling pre-loved clothing, bric-a-brac, books, seasonal plants, in aid of supporting young people with ‘vision impairment and complex needs’.

The charity shop is open Monday to Saturday, from 10am until 5pm, and welcomes donations of goods to sell.

All the funds raised through the shop will go towards helping the young people supported by InFocus, the charity said.

Helen Kielstra, shop manager, said: “We’re delighted to open our shop doors to the lovely community in Ottery St Mary.

“We’re so grateful for the warm welcome and support we’ve had from the public, traders, and suppliers who have made opening possible.”

She added: “We welcome anyone to come and have a browse through our high-quality items, knowing that with every purchase they’re helping to fund the amazing work the charity does to help its young people live their best lives.”

Donations of unwanted items can be dropped off at the InFocus charity shop in Ottery St Mary. For larger donations, InFocus can collect. To arrange a collection, call 01392 454232.

The charity also has shops in Exeter, Honiton, and Sidmouth.