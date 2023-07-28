Children living in Exmouth have welcomed the opening of a play park, upgraded in time for the summer holidays.

The Crescent play area in, Littleham, Exmouth, was recently given a facelift as part of a £283,000 council investment across the district.

The new-look park was made possible with the help of local youngsters who took part in a consultation with a wish-list of equipment, including a ground level trampoline, zip wire and ‘exciting’ slide.

Councillor Brian Bailey, ward member for Exmouth Littleham, said: “Everyone is thrilled with this new project. It’s great to see such a major community investment in Littleham.”

Councillor Anne Hall, also ward member for Exmouth Littleham, said: “I’m pleased to see the upgraded play park, and having visited earlier this week, the children are enjoying the new equipment, which is ideally timed with the start of the school holidays. A great improvement to this well used facility.”

East Devon District Council (EDDC) said: Local children were consulted about what they wanted in the new play area, and they requested a ground level trampoline, a zip wire and a tall exciting slide.

“All of these items of play equipment have been installed, as well as climbing frames and swings.”

EDDC said the equipment meets the latest European Standards and is surrounded by safety surfacing.

Councillor Nick Hookway, ward member for Exmouth Littleham, said: “I hope that this new facility proves popular and provides great fun for Littleham residents.”