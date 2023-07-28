Friday, July 28
Trending
East Devon News
You are at:»»»Exmouth children slide into the summer holidays – youngsters celebrate new play park equipment
Exmouth

Exmouth children slide into the summer holidays – youngsters celebrate new play park equipment

By No Comments
park
The park at Littleham has reopened after it was refurbished. Photo: EDDC.

Children living in Exmouth have welcomed the opening of a play park, upgraded in time for the summer holidays.

The Crescent play area in, Littleham, Exmouth, was recently given a facelift as part of a £283,000 council investment across the district.

The new-look park was made possible with the help of local youngsters who took part in a consultation with a wish-list of equipment, including a ground level trampoline, zip wire and ‘exciting’ slide.

park

The zip wire at the park.
Photo: EDDC.

park

A ground-level trampoline has been installed.
Photo: EDDC.

Exmouth

One of the slides at the play area.
Photo: EDDC.

Councillor Brian Bailey, ward member for Exmouth Littleham, said: “Everyone is thrilled with this new project. It’s great to see such a major community investment in Littleham.”

Councillor Anne Hall, also ward member for Exmouth Littleham, said: “I’m pleased to see the upgraded play park, and having visited earlier this week, the children are enjoying the new equipment, which is ideally timed with the start of the school holidays. A great improvement to this well used facility.”

park

New swings at the Littleham play area.
Photo: EDDC.

Exmouth

A new climbing activity and slide.
Photo: EDDC.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) said:  Local children were consulted about what they wanted in the new play area, and they requested a ground level trampoline, a zip wire and a tall exciting slide.

“All of these items of play equipment have been installed, as well as climbing frames and swings.”

EDDC said the equipment meets the latest European Standards and is surrounded by safety surfacing.

Councillor Nick Hookway, ward member for Exmouth Littleham, said: “I hope that this new facility proves popular and provides great fun for Littleham residents.”

 

Work starts to put Exmouth ‘on the footballing map’ with £1.58million youth, pitch and pavilion investment

About Author

Related Posts