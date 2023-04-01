Struggling East Devon residents could benefit from a pot of more than £600,000 in government cash over the next year.

Members of the district council’s cabinet unanimously approved the authority accepting the funding at their March meeting, writes Local Democracy Reporter Rob Kershaw.

The Household Support Fund (HSF) money must be spread out over the next 12 months.

HSF cash is distributed by councils in England to directly help those who needed it most to meet daily needs such as food, clothing and utilities. The scheme is now in its fourth round.

East Devon District Council’s (EDDC) allocation is a slice of £10million given to Devon County Council (DCC).

The funding is split into two phases; with the first £290,000 being given out between April and September. The rest will be distributed until the end of next March.

No-one needs to apply for the first half of the funding; EDDC will target the money at those who need it, while there is an application process in place for the second half of the coming financial year.

Officers are yet to finalise how many people will benefit from the Whitehall cash, or how much people can get.

Residents will be eligible for the support if they have at least one person in their household who is aged 16 and over, and do not have the resources to meet their short-term needs.

Mortgage support and help with debt will not be supported by the scheme.

EDDC finance portfolio holder Councillor Jack Rowland welcomed the additional help and said: “I think it speaks for itself.

“Again, it’s going to demonstrate that we’re helping those most in need within this district.”

Cllr Marianne Rixson was also pleased to see that residents will be able to receive extra financial support amid ‘very distressing times’ for many.