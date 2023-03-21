One in ten eligible East Devon households turned down an offer of cash help in the last round of a government scheme aimed at supporting vulnerable residents.

The Household Support Fund (HSF) meant nearly 700 struggling families and individuals in the district were entitled to cost-of-living aid payments of up to £650 each.

Just over 90 per cent of them claimed the money, although some said they did not need it, writes Local Democracy Reporter Rob Kershaw.

Now, more residents in East Devon are set to benefit from the latest batch of government funding.

Nearly £650,000 has been available to East Devon District Council (EDDC) to distribute to eligible claimants during the next year.

HSF cash is distributed by councils in England to directly help those who needed it most to meet daily needs such as food, clothing and utilities.

People who have not received cost-of-living payments from the Government and those in receipt of housing benefits and council tax support are prioritised by EDDC in the scheme.

Those people will be identified by the authority itself, so do not need to apply.

EDDC will keep an eye out for people who fall into financial trouble in the coming year, and will keep some money back for them.

The Government is also giving an additional £400 in energy payments to those who are not directly linked to an energy supplier. This includes people living in park homes, care homes and those who are off-grid.

While the original scheme paid out over six months, this latest £400 grant will be a one-off payment.

Leader of the opposition Conservatives in East Devon, Councillor Philip Skinner, welcomed the latest round of cash.

“There are lots of people out there that do need some support,” he said. “And we just need to identify where that support’s required and support those people accordingly.”

More details on East Devon’s plans for rolling out the funding will be revealed at a cabinet meeting next Wednesday, March 29.