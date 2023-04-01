New safety measures for ‘accident blackspot’ on East Devon and Exeter border

New traffic safety measures are set to be installed on an ‘accident blackspot’ road on the East Devon and Exeter border after recent crashes sparked concerns.

Devon County Council has given the scheme for the junction of Honiton Road and Tithebarn Way the green light, writes Local Democracy Reporter Philip Churm.

It involves installing two staggered, signalised pedestrian and cycle crossings across Tithebarn Way and Honiton Road west.

The crossings will support people walking and cycling on the shared-use path between Junction 29 of the M5 and Cranbrook, via Blackhorse and Clyst Honiton.

The junction gives access to homes at Tithebarn Green and the park and change at Exeter Science Park, but concern has been voiced about conflicting traffic movement and several recent collisions.

Members of the East Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee (HATOC) discussed proposals for the scheme which they hope will improve safety.

While work is being carried out, bus shelters will be installed at the existing stops to the west of the junction.

These will help bus users – especially those switching at the nearby park and change.

Broadclyst representative Councillor Henry Gent said: “I completely support this. It’s going to turn what is currently an accident blackspot into a much better junction.”

Cllr Sara Randall-Johnson, also a Broadsclyst ward member, added: “There is a long-term plan to reduce the speed limit from the start of Honiton Road through to Daisymount to bring it down to 30-miles-an-hour, if not 20 in certain sections, when development happens.

“And the residents on that hill at Blackhorse have huge problems with a 40-miles-an-hour traffic going up and down.”

An amendment was proposed to look into reducing the speed limit on Honiton Road, which was agreed by HATOC councillors.