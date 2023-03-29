Work to start on 69 ‘affordable’ homes on East Devon/Exeter border

Building work on 69 new ‘affordable’ homes at West Clyst on the East Devon and Exeter border is due to get under way.

Housing association Sovereign bagged planning permission for the development at Taverners Field at the end of last year.

The land was formerly used for grazing livestock, writes Local Democracy Reporter Ollie Heptinstall.

In an update, the company – one of the country’s largest such associations– says ‘contractors are expected to be on site shortly’ and work could be completed by summer 2026.

The homes include a mix of one- and two-bed maisonettes, bungalows and two-four bed houses.

They will be 100 per cent ‘affordable’ with 36 available for social rent and the remaining 33 for shared ownership.

The development also includes a mix of green infrastructure and public open space, plus a play area.

West Clyst, which comes under East Devon District Council’s jurisdiction, has had a considerable amount of housing growth recently.

Most of it is in the local plan, but this site is not part of the allocation.

Sovereign says the properties will be the first built to its ‘new house specification’ which includes each having its own air source heat pump and sustainable heating system, improved insulation and solar panels.

Isabel Keppel, Sovereign’s planning manager, said: “This new range of house types really showcases our commitment to put the customer at the heart of everything we do.

“It also shows how we strive to design high-quality homes which exceed standards and norms, wherever possible.”