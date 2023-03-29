Exeter city centre office block to become student flats

An old office block in Exeter city centre can be turned into student flats after plans were given the go-ahead.

The vacant Beaufort House in New North Road – next to the Old Firehouse pub – will become 23 units accommodating more than 100 people.

Change of use proposals for the property, built in the late 1980s, were approved by Exeter City Council planning officers under delegated powers.

The site is considered to be a suitable location…with good public transport links and within walking distance of the university…

The building’s ground and upper floors will be reconfigured to create 107 student bedrooms in 21 self-contained apartments and two studios.

Its basement will be used for back-of-house facilities, writes Local Democracy Reporter Ollie Heptinstall.

All rooms will have double beds and en-suite bathrooms.

The planning application, submitted by Lexeter LLP, said: “The proposed accommodation offers an alternative to returning students who might normally occupy shared houses [also known as HMOs]…Exeter University has a student population of over 27,000 students.

“It is recognised that both the university and its students have a positive impact on the local economy and the cultural and social vitality of the city. There are recognised benefits, to both student occupants and local residents, in providing accommodation in purpose designed and managed accommodation.

“The proposed 107 bedrooms in the scheme will help to reduce the number of students in unmanaged properties and potentially release housing back to local families.”

Approving the application, city council officers said: “The site is considered to be a suitable location, on the edge of the city centre, with good public transport links and within walking distance of the university.”