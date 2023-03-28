East Devon firefighters tackling a hybrid car blaze stand behind a cordon to monitor the vehicle’s battery from a safe distance

A hybrid car blaze in East Devon prompted firefighters to monitor the vehicle’s battery from a distance and use specialist water misting equipment designed to rapidly stop the spread of flames.

Firefighters from Honiton and Chard were called to Upottery, in East Devon, shortly before 7.30am on Sunday morning (March 26), following multiple calls of a vehicle blaze on the A30 near Monkton.

Because the car was hybrid, crews stood behind a cordon and used a fog spike to cool the vehicle’s battery – a tool that punches holes into a structure to deliver water straight inside and quickly reduce the spread of fire.

The blaze, thought to be accidental, completely destroyed the vehicle, the fire service said.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire control received multiple calls to a vehicle fire on the A30 near to Monkton.

“Once on scene, crews confirmed one vehicle was well alight and crews were making attempts to extinguish using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.”

They added: “Due to this vehicle being a hybrid, crews used a fog spike to cool battery while standing behind a cordon and monitoring the battery from a distance using one thermal imaging camera.”

The fire service confirmed the blaze was out at 6pm, after crews used foam and water jets to fight the flames.

The fire service said: “Crews monitored vehicle until battery lowered to an ambient temperature. This incident was confirmed as accidental.”