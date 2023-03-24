A spate of catalytic converters thefts in Honiton, stealing from allotments in Newton Poppleford and anti-social driving in Seaton have sparked warning from East Devon police.

The offences have been revealed in a round-up from officers on the force’s rural team.

Vehicles were targeted in Honiton early on March 16, while allotment-holders in Newton Poppleford have been urged to consider using CCTV, alarms and new locks.

Seaton officers say they are ‘taking steps’ to tackle rogue motorists in the town.

A Rural East Devon Police spokesperson said: “We are issuing a new warning to members of the public to be vigilant following a series of catalytic converter thefts in and around Honiton on March 16 2023.

“Please call 999 if you see anyone interfering with a vehicle. We are appealing for information in particular for the March 16 between midnight and 1am, so please do let us know if you’ve seen anything quoting log 17 16/03/23.

“There have also been a number of thefts from allotments in Newton Poppleford.

“If you can, please install new security measures such as CCTV cameras, shed alarms and new locking mechanisms.

“We are aware of the amount of anti-social driving going on in Seaton and are taking steps working with partner agencies to reduce this and deal with the persons and vehicles involved.

“If you do happen to witness anything please do let us know.”