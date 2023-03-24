Burglars swipe huge haul of silverware and cash in break-in at Sidmouth Parish Church

Burglars made off with a huge haul of ‘precious’ silverware and £1,000 in cash from a safe at Sidmouth Parish Church during an overnight break-in.

Police are appealing for information and witnesses after the holy landmark was targeted between 7pm on Sunday, March 19, and 8.30am on Monday, March 20.

Officers have released images of some of the stolen items and say the offence was likely planned.

A force spokesperson said: “During the incident, a vast amount of precious items were stolen from within the church.

“This overnight burglary appears to have been planned as the safe was also broken into and around a £1,000 taken.

“We are appealing for witnesses and would like to hear from anyone who was in the area from Sunday into Monday, and who may have noticed something suspicious.

“We are also asking that anyone who lives nearby checks CCTV, dash-cam or video doorbell footage to see if anything suspicious has been captured.

“A large amount of silverware was taken and would like to hear from anyone, or any business that have been offered these items for sale in recent days.

“Anyone with any information regarding this incident or who are aware of attempts to sell the stolen items, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101, quoting 50230064511.”