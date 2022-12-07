Schoolgirl is injured after a double decker bus carrying 50 children is in a crash at Sidmouth

A schoolgirl was injured when a double-decker bus carrying 50 children was in a crash at Sidmouth on Wednesday morning (December 7).

The emergency services were called to the A3052 near Branscombe Cross, Sidmouth, shortly after 8.30am – where a bus was involved in a crash with a van and a car.

A female pupil, the bus driver, and a man from one of the other vehicles was injured during the crash.

The student was left with a minor injury and checked at the scene by paramedics.

The bus driver was cut free from the vehicle by fire crews from Sidmouth and Seaton.

The road was blocked for several hours and reopened at around 11.30am.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokeswoman said: “Police were called at 8.40am today, 7 December, following a collision between a double decker bus, a van and a car on the A3052 near Branscombe Cross, Sidmouth.

“The bus was carrying around 50 school children.

“The fire service and ambulance attended.

“One female student sustained a minor injury and was checked over at the scene by ambulance.

“Two other people sustained minor injuries in the incident.

“The road was blocked but reopened at about 11.30am.”

The fire service said the East Devon crews rescued the bus driver and made the crash scene safe.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crews from Seaton and Sidmouth attended a road traffic accident involving three vehicles, one being a bus.

“Crews worked alongside the ambulance service and released the driver of the bus using hydraulic rescue equipment.

“Crews made the scene safe before leaving the incident.”