Police identify body of man found on Sidmouth seafront rocks

Police say they have identified a man whose body was found on rocks at Sidmouth seafront last week.

Officers had asked to the public for help after the man, now confirmed to being aged in his 80s, was found dead near The Esplanade at around 2.20pm on Thursday, November 24.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and police will now prepare a file for the coroner.

The man’s next-of-kin have been informed.

We would like to thank members of the public for their help in this matter…

Officers, paramedics, the RNLI and HM Coastguard were all called to the scene.

The force on Friday issued an appeal for assistance in identifying the man, who was not wearing any shoes or a jacket and had no personal belongings or jewellery with him.

Detectives had already eliminated known local missing people from their enquiries.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their help in this matter.”