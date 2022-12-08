Honiton: Pride as ‘exceptional’ gymnasts scoop gold among a haul of medals won at a regional competition

Celebrations have been held in Honiton after a group of ‘exceptional’ gymnasts scooped gold among a haul of medals won at a regional competition.

Some 23 competitors from Honiton Gymnastics Club recently returned from the South West Club Development Competition, in Bristol.

The group brought back three partnership golds, two silvers and a bronze after competing across 11 acrobatic gymnastics partnerships.

Many of the gymnasts who represented Honiton Gymnastics Club’s Squad Acro 4 and Squad Acro 5 groups were competing in their first event away from Honiton.

James Reddy, Honiton Gymnastics Club spokesman, said: “It’s great to have all of our competition groups back in full force again, including many new gymnasts who have joined the club since our return after the pandemic.

“While our philosophy is to focus on step-by-step improvements, rather than simply podium places, it’s still very encouraging for the club and a great boost for our coaches and gymnasts to achieve such impressive results.

“Six medals from the 11 partnerships that represented Honiton is exceptional.

“We’re proud of all of our gymnasts who competed at the competition and we look forward to many more opportunities for them to compete and perform their routines.”

The results included gold for Mia Matthews and Betty Chapman in Grade 1 U10 Women’s Pair; gold for Darcey Hackworthy and Mollie Csomai in Grade 1 U14 Women’s Pair; and gold for Imogen Clarke and Lily Luck in Grade 2 U14 Women’s Pair.

The full list of Honiton gymnasts’ results from South West Club Development Competition are:

Grade 1 U10 Women’s Pair

Gold: Mia Matthews and Betty Chapman (23.017)

Bronze: Ellie Sansom and Poppy Fryett (22.300)

Grade 1 U14 Women’s Pair

Gold: Darcey Hackworthy and Mollie Csomai (24.217)

Silver: Amelia Parsons and Amelia Sobol (23.700)

5th: Ava Rodrigues and Athena Clarke (23.267)

8th: Holly Barber and Jennifer Collyer (22.583)

Grade 2 U14 Women’s Pair

Gold: Imogen Clarke and Lily Luck (25.150)

10th: Isabelle Davies and Evie Morris (23.917)

Grade 3 U14 Women’s Group

Silver: Tekka Moffett, Scarlett Furneaux-Harris and Daisy Harris (24.267)

Grade 3 U14 Women’s Pair

9th: Ella Yaxley-Doble and Sophia Sutton (23.633)

Grade 3 14+ Women’s Pair

17th: Victoria Mlynarska and Arwen Vallez (22.850)