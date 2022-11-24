Exmouth ‘Mo Bros’ firefighters face fines if they reach for the razor before the end of Movember

‘Mo Bros’ from Exmouth growing Movember moustaches in aid of Prostate Cancer UK face being fined if they reach for the razor before the end of the month.

Exmouth White Watch firefighters are this month raising awareness of men’s health, joining in the Movember movement to grow face fuzz throughout November.

The firefighters – mo-tivated to raise funds for charity in support of friends and colleagues who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer – will be fined £1 a day if they shave off their moustache before end of the month-long challenge.

The Movember mates – watch manager Jamie Town, crew manager Warren Jones, firefighters Allan Kay, Chris Hopkins, Kev Kelly and Steve Shepherd, have set up an online JustGiving page for donations in a bid to raise £500 for Prostate Cancer UK.

A spokesman for the Mo Bros said: “We decided to do Movember for Prostate Cancer UK. The fire service has a very inclusive and diverse workforce, for many years the majority were male.

“This has resulted in most of us in the service having a number of friends and colleagues with prostate cancer.”

The spokesman added: “We have been raising money for the charity for a few years. As a service lead by firefighters at Exmouth, we have raised over £30,000.”

The firefighters, who have just days left to cultivate their facial hair before the big shave, have strict sanctions in place should anyone be tempted to reach for the razor and shave off the ‘tache before time.

The white watch spokesman said: “We have donated £5 each to grow a moustache. We will also be fined £1 a day if we shave it off before the end of the month.”

To donate to the Exmouth firefighters’ Movember challenge, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, see here.