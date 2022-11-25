Police called to Sidmouth seafront after a man’s body is found on the rocks

Police were called to the seafront at Sidmouth on Thursday afternoon (November 25) after the body of a man was found on the rocks.

The emergency services, RNLI and Coastguard were called to Sidmouth Esplanade at around 2.20pm in response to concerns for the welfare of a man.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a man was found dead at the scene.

Police said the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

Officers are carrying out enquiries in a bid to identify the man, then notify his family.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 2.20pm on Thursday 24 November following concern for the welfare of a man found on rocks at The Esplanade, Sidmouth.

“HM Coastguard, RNLI, and ambulance attended.

“The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Police are carrying out enquiries to establish the identity of the man and locate his next of kin.

“The death is not believed suspicious at this time.”

Police were joined on the seafront by paramedics and the fire service, where a cordon was in place.

Uniformed officers were seen on a set of groyne rocks at the west end of the seafront.