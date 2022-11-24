Cancer patients in East Devon are to benefit from a National Lottery windfall awarded to a charity dedicated to supporting those going through treatment for the disease.

Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support is celebrating a lottery grant for £9,870, which will aid its one-to-one patient support, and other services geared to help deal with the emotional and physical impact of the disease.

Mary Kahn, Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support founder, said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, this grant means that we can provide even more support to the people in our community affected by cancer, and specifically to those in active treatment.

“This will make a big difference to people’s lives.”

The charity, formed in 2018 to combat the lack of a cancer care centre in the East Devon and west Dorset area, was set up in a bid to support people affected by the disease – helping them to cope with any fears, anxiety, isolation and stress.

Those in need are welcome at the free weekly drop-in sessions, which are held in Axminster or Lyme Regis.

Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support also offers a host of information and advice, plus workshops and activities.

A spokesman for the charity said: Axminster and Lyme Cancer Support will use their funding specifically to support clients receiving active cancer treatment.

“This new National Lottery funding will enable the charity to extend the support provided including one-to-one support, talk-touch therapies, activities, distraction aids and treatment packs – all of which are designed to help clients through the emotional and physical impact of cancer treatment.”

He added: “We are very pleased to have been awarded this. It’s going to help us fund the support we offer to anyone affected by any cancer.

“We support people in a wide area of East Devon as well as West Dorset.”