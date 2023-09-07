News in brief – East Devon firefighters called to Budleigh, Sidmouth and Exmouth

News in Brief: East Devon firefighters were called to a property in Fore Street, Budleigh Salterton, at around 5.30pm on Wednesday (September 7) after smoke was reported in a building.

When the crews arrived, they evacuated the building while they searched the property for fire.

The fire service said the crews’ investigations found the smoke to be a false alarm – and likely to be the result of security measures at the property.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were called just before 5.30pm when smoke was seen in the building and sent two appliances.

“Everyone was evacuated while crews investigated and it was found to be a false alarm.”

Sidmouth

Firefighters freed a casualty trapped under a large vehicle in Sidmouth in the early hours of Tuesday morning (September 5)

The Sidmouth crew was called at around 12.30am to reports a casualty was ‘medically trapped’.

The crew moved the vehicle and shielded the casualty for the paramedics.

A fire service spokesperson said: “The casualty was medically trapped caused by a slow speed impact.

“Crews worked alongside the ambulance service by moving the vehicle and provided casualty shielding using tarpaulin and salvage sheets, so paramedics could assess the casualty.”

Exmouth

Smoke seen coming from a flat in Exmouth on Tuesday morning (September 5) was the result of cooking catching fire.

Fire crews from Exmouth and Middlemoor were tasked to a property in St Andrews Road shortly before 11am, where they found a small fire had broken out in a ground floor flat.

The fire service said the cause of the fire was accidental.

Firefighters used a ventilation fan to clear smoke from the home.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire control mobilised crews from Exmouth and Middlemoor to reports of smoke issuing from a domestic property in the St Andrews Road, in Exmouth.

“Middlemoor appliance got in attendance first and stood down on-coming appliances.

“They confirmed that this as a small fire involving cooking in the oven in a ground floor flat.

“They used a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke out of the property.

“The cause of fire was accidental.”

Exmouth

Exmouth firefighters were called to a crash in Dinan Way, in the town, on Monday lunchtime (September 4) after a two-vehicle collision.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, and other equipment to make the vehicles safe.

The drivers of both vehicles were given first aid at the scene by paramedics.

A fire service spokesperson said: “The on-duty watch, and on-call watch from Exmouth, was mobilised to a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Dinan Way area of Exmouth.

“The crew used a hose reel jet, chocks and blocks, small tools and thermal image camera to make the vehicles safe and to monitor temperature of an electric vehicle involved.

“Both the drivers received first aid care from paramedics.

“Police were also in attendance at this incident.”