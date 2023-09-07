East Devon: Blaze spreads to a garage after an electric car charging point catches fire

Firefighters from East Devon on Wednesday (September 7) tackled a blaze in a garage in Colyton after an electric car charging point caught fire.

Crews from Colyton, Seaton and Lyme Regis, in Dorset, were called to the property where they found fire had spread to the garage from a car charger.

The crews ‘quickly’ brought the blaze under control and stopped it spreading to neighbouring properties.

Firefighters praised residents at the property for having smoke detectors which raised the alarm.

A Colyton fire station spokesperson said: “On arrival it was found that it was the car’s charging unit in the garage that had caught fire, which in turn spread to the garage.

“Crews from Seaton and Lyme Regis joined them to extinguish the fire, which had also spread to the roof of the garage.

“It was quickly got under control with very little damage to the main house.

“The occupants were alerted to the fire by their smoke alarms and got out safely.”

The crews urged anyone faced with fire to immediately leave the property, do not return or try to tackle the blaze, and call the emergency services.