Motorists have a ‘lucky escape’ after cars crash near garage petrol pumps at Honiton

Motorists had a ‘lucky escape’ after two cars crashed on a garage forecourt in Honiton on Thursday afternoon (February 2).

Firefighters from East Devon were called to Turks Head Lane, Honiton, shortly after 3pm, where a driver was trapped in a car on its side at a petrol station.

The driver was freed from the vehicle and checked over by paramedics while fire crews from the town and Ottery St Mary made the vehicles safe.

The garage fuel pumps escaped damage and were not involved in the crash, the fire service said.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “People had a lucky escape after a two-vehicle road traffic collision, involving two cars, occurred on a petrol forecourt at Turks Head Lane in Honiton.

“As a result of the RTC, one of the vehicles came to rest on its side, trapping the driver.

“Luckily none of the fuel pumps were involved or damaged and the driver was safely escorted from their vehicle shortly after crews from Honiton and Ottery St Mary arrived and stabilised the vehicles.

“They were then left in the care of ambulance paramedics, being checked over, whilst fire crews made the vehicles and scene safe.”