Police appeal for witnesses after a motorcyclist dies in a crash near Sidmouth

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died when a motorbike crashed near Sidmouth on Saturday night (February 4).

The emergency services were called shortly after 7pm after a motorcyclist crashed at the A3052 at Stevens Cross, Sidford, near Sidmouth.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene and officers are in the process of tracing his next of kin.

The road was closed until the early hours of the following morning while forensic officers examined the crash scene.

Officers investigating the crash want to hear from anyone with information or dashcam footage.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A3052 at Sidford, near Sidmouth, on Saturday, 4 February.

“Emergency services were called to Stevens Cross at Sidford just after 7.10pm to reports of a single-vehicle collision.

The collision involved a motorcycle, and the male rider was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Police are continuing enquires to locate next of kin.

“The road was closed for approximately six hours to allow for a forensic examination of the scene and recovery of the vehicle.

“Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for witnesses.”

If you have information or dashcam footage to help police report it online, or call 101 quoting log 0772 of 4 February.