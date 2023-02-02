Firefighters tackle a blaze that destroyed a cabin near an industrial unit in East Devon

Firefighters from East Devon tackled a cabin blaze that broke out near an industrial unit close to Axminster on Saturday lunchtime (January 28).

Crews from fire stations in Axminster, Colyton and Seaton were called to a commercial premises in KIlmington, East Devon, at around 1.30pm, where they found a cabin ‘well alight’.

Firefighters used a site digger to move the sections of the temporary building in a bid to tackle the blaze.

The blaze destroyed the cabin. Crews believe the cause of the fire was accidental.

A spokesperson for Axminster Fire Station said: “Fire control received a call from a member of the public reporting a cabin on fire outside their commercial premises.

“Control immediately mobilised two fire appliances from Axminster and Colyton Fire Station.

“Once in attendance our crew confirmed one external cabin well-alight and instantly requested assistance in the form of ‘make pumps three’ due to the fire’s close proximity to the industrial unit.

“A further appliance from Seaton Fire Station was mobilised along with a supporting officer.”

After fire crews confirmed ‘steady progress’ was being made putting out the flames with two hose reel jets, it was decided the third appliance was no longer needed so was ‘stood down’.

The Axminster fire station spokesperson said: “Crews utilised an on-site digger along with two hose reel jets and two drag forks to move sections of the cabin to ensure they were able to fully-extinguish the fire.

“Unfortunately, the cabin was 100 per cent damaged by fire.

“The fire is believed to have been accidental. Duty of care was left with the property owner.”