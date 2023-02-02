Police investigating an assault report in Exeter release photos of a man they believe could help with enquiries

Police investigating a reported attack in Exeter are appealing for help to trace a man they believe could help with enquiries.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the reported assault happened at night on the Cathedral Green, in Exeter, in October 2022, and a man was left with life-changing injuries.

Images have been released by investigating officers in the hope of tracing the man pictured as they believe he could have information to help police.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating a reported assault in Exeter have issued images of a man they would like to identify in connection with the incident.

“It happened in Cathedral Green, outside the rear of NatWest Bank, at about 10pm on Monday, 3 October, 2022.

“A man sustained life-changing injuries.”

They added: “Police would also like to speak to the man pictured because officers believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.”

Police said a 51-year-old man from Exeter has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent, and bailed until March 31.

A 52-year-old man from Exeter, and a 50-year-old male of no fixed abode, were both arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and bailed until March 31.

If you know who the man is, or his whereabouts, call police on 101, or report information online, quoting crime reference 50001000504.