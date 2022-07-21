Dry weather helps the spread of a blaze – leaving a barn destroyed by fire in East Devon

Hot, dry, weather helped the spread of a barn blaze in East Devon on Monday afternoon (July 18) said firefighters.

Crews from Colyton, Axminster and Honiton were called to tackle a barn fire which totally destroyed the structure – as this photo shows.

The blaze has prompted the crew at Colyton Fire Station to call for care in the countryside during dry spells.

A Colyton Fire Station spokesperson said: “This hot dry weather aided in the rapid spread.

“To help stop fires starting outside here are a few tips: don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows, glass in direct sunlight can cause fires – ensure there is none lying around.”

The spokesperson added: “Don’t have campfires or barbecues in the countryside. Only have them in safe designated areas.”

For information on how to prevent wildfires starting, see the advice by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service here.