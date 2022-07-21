Hot, dry, weather helped the spread of a barn blaze in East Devon on Monday afternoon (July 18) said firefighters.
Crews from Colyton, Axminster and Honiton were called to tackle a barn fire which totally destroyed the structure – as this photo shows.
The blaze has prompted the crew at Colyton Fire Station to call for care in the countryside during dry spells.
A Colyton Fire Station spokesperson said: “This hot dry weather aided in the rapid spread.
“To help stop fires starting outside here are a few tips: don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows, glass in direct sunlight can cause fires – ensure there is none lying around.”
The spokesperson added: “Don’t have campfires or barbecues in the countryside. Only have them in safe designated areas.”
- For information on how to prevent wildfires starting, see the advice by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service here.