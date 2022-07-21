Police say man found with head injuries in Exeter remains ‘critical but stable’ in hospital

Police are investigating how a man in Exeter was left with serious head injuries in the early hours of Tuesday morning (July 19).

Officers were called by paramedics to New North Road, near the Esso garage, at around 3.20am, for an injured man in his 40s.

The casualty was taken to Derriford Hospital, in Plymouth, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police are keen to hear from anyone with information, or dashcam or doorbell footage of the area where the man was found.

“Police have remained in the area today carrying out enquiries. The investigation continues.”

Call police with information on 101 and quote reference CR/064349/22.