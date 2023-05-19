Resident is given safety advice after ‘unattended’ cooking sparks a kitchen fire in Axminster

Firefighters found a resident in their bedroom after cooking left ‘unattended’ on a kitchen hob sparked a fire in Axminster.

Crews were called to the property on Thursday evening (May 18) after reports of alarms sounding, but found the fire was already out.

Axminster firefighters were called to the home at around 7pm, checked and ventilated the property, then gave safety to the resident.

An Axminster fire station spokesperson said: “Once entry had been gained crews confirmed there had been a fire on the hob in the kitchen that was fortunately out on arrival, as well as light smoke logging throughout the property.

“Crews got to work naturally ventilating the property and investigating to ensure there had been no further fire spread.

“Our crew located the occupant of the property in his bedroom.

“One all the smoke had dissipated and after further checks to the kitchen crews provided suitable home safety advice to the occupant were able to leave the scene.”

They added: “This incident highlights the importance of having working smoke detection equipment that has been regularly tested within your property.”

Axminster firefighters said control received a call from a monitoring company reporting the alarms activating at a property in the town.

Once on scene, crews confirmed the alarm was sounding and gained entry via a keysafe by the front door.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Crew from Axminster was mobilised to a report of a domestic fire alarm sounding.

“Upon arrival, crews gained access to the property and discovered unattended cooking left on the hob.

“The fire was out on arrival and crews cleared the smoke by naturally ventilating the property.”