Calls are made to reduce the speed limit on a new road junction in East Devon

Calls to reduce the speed limit around a new road junction in East Devon – on the edge of Exeter – are to be investigated, writes local democracy reporter Ollie Heptinstall.

Councillors recently agreed to new traffic signals at the junction of Honiton Road and Tithebarn Way, near Exeter Science Park, but the plans did not include reductions to speed limits in the area.

Following a request from local Councillor Sara Randall Johnson (Conservative, Broadclyst), the county council’s ruling cabinet was asked to look at cutting the speed limit around the junction on Honiton Road from 40 mph to 30 mph in view of current and proposed development in the area.

She explained at the East Devon highways and traffic orders committee (HATOC) in March: “There is a long-term plan to reduce the speed limit from the start of Honiton Road through to Daisy Mount to bring it down to 30 miles an hour, if not 20 in certain sections, when development happens.

“And the residents on that hill at Blackhorse have huge problems with 40 miles an hour traffic going up and down.”

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, May 10, it was agreed that a site visit will be carried out to look at the issue, featuring highways chief Stuart Hughes, local councillors, officers, and the police.

As agreed in March, two staggered signalised pedestrian/cycle crossings will be installed at the junction, across Tithebarn Way and Honiton Road West.

The pedestrian crossing will support people walking and cycling on the shared-use path between M5 J29 and Cranbrook, via Blackhorse and Clyst Honiton.

While work is being carried out, bus shelters will be installed at the existing bus stops to the west of the junction.