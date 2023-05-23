Summer beach lifeguard patrols are set to return to Sidmouth in time for the half-term holidays

Months of summer beach patrols at Sidmouth are set to start this week when the lifeguard service returns in time for the half-term holidays.

Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat is offering a weekend lifeguard service on the beach from Saturday, May 27, then a full-time patrol from July 17 until Sunday, September 10.

Andrew Dean, Sidmouth lifeguard project manager, said: “As well as being fully qualified beach lifeguards, the team will complete additional first aid training and take part in exercises with other agencies, such as Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat, South Western Ambulance Service and HM Coastguard, over the summer months.”

He added: “We have also made some improvements to the lifeguard unit this year, adding a roof viewing platform to give the guards better visibility of the beach.”

Mr Dean thanked Kings Garden Centre for supporting the patrol service, providing storage for the lifeguard unit over the winter.

A spokeswoman for Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat said: “The lifeguards will be back on duty for the May half term (Saturday 27th May until Sunday 4th June), after which the team will patrol the beach on the weekends only, until 17th July when full-time service will run until Sunday 10th September.”

In 2022 the town’s beach lifeguards responded to more than 100 emergencies, including weaver fish stings, missing children, broken bones and head injuries.

And the lifeguards worked with the town’s lifeboat crew, the Coastguard, police and ambulance services, and on jobs involving East Beach rock falls and unexploded ammunition.