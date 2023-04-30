The riverside walkway in Sidmouth will be closed for a fortnight from next week while a host of improvements begin, including outdoor galleries, interactive trails and new seating.

Sidmouth Town Council said the ‘collaborative improvement project’ starts when new railings are replaced at the riverside, by the Ham – beginning next week.

Works begins on Tuesday, May 2, for around two weeks, and involves the removal of the old railings and installation of a new brushed chrome replacement.

During this time, the Riverside Walk pathway will be temporarily closed for safety reasons while contractors work at the site, the town council said.

The removal of the older railings which need replacing, is the first phase of the new project.

Phase two is part of a long-term plan by the town council to improve The Ham recreation space and environment, while working in partnership with community groups.

A town council spokesman said: “The aim of the project is to revitalise the Riverside Walkway and is a community-based scheme to improve the public walkway including the creation of outdoor galleries, a brass rubbing trail highlighting heritage and biodiversity, new seating, signage and planting.

“The project will deliver a coherent innovative scheme, regenerating the riverside walkway and providing an attractive outdoor space for residents and visitors to enjoy.

“The design will draw on the natural environment and heritage of the area through art, planting and information including an interactive brass rubbing trail.

“New seating creating social spaces alongside new planters and artwork, combining visual and written information will provide an improved look and experience.”

He added: “The physical infrastructure will be improved by the installation of the new riverside railings and lighting and the old seating replaced.

“Bat and dark sky friendly lighting, in-keeping with the biodiversity of the area will be installed sympathetically balancing safety and increased use of the area with conservation.”

The town council is working with Sidmouth Coastal Community Hub, who is leading the project, together with Sidmouth School of Art.

The new structure is being funded by the town council, plus the Arts Council England, the Keith Owen Fund (Sid Vale Association), the Arts Society Sidmouth and Devon County Council – as part of the community participation project.

The town council said the new signage would better connect the walkway to its surroundings.

A host of town groups, organisations and schools are supporting the project, creating artwork – including Sidmouth in Bloom, the Sid Valley Biodiversity Group and Sidmouth Museum.

A series of artist-led workshops with printmaker Emma Molony will enable young people and older people to get involved in shaping the artwork, the town council said.