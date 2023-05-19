Celebrations and praise for the squad after Honiton Under-14s are crowned Exeter Youth League Division Two champions

Going into their final match of the season, Honiton Under-14s knew that only a win away to local rivals Colyton would be enough to see them crowned Exeter Youth League Division Two champions, writes Stephen Birley.

Honiton made a superb start, scoring twice inside the first 10 minutes and extended their lead on 25 minutes when they pounced on an error by the home side.

Colyton got a goal back after the break, but Honiton were not to be denied and they added another three goals to finish 6-1 winners.

The victory meant they were crowned Divisional Champions. What made it even more of an achievement was that after suffering an unexpected defeat in February, Honiton knew that they would have to win all 10 of their remaining fixtures to have any chance of achieving their aim, including beating a very strong Dawlish side who were at the time some way clear at the top of the table.

After their final win, Manager Mike Wheeler had a lot of praise for his squad saying: “Fair play to the lads, after that February defeat we had a chat about the need to give the best account of yourselves every game and they reacted brilliantly.

“We are lucky to have a good blend of pace, power and technical ability in the squad, but knowing we had to win 10 in a row was a tough ask.

“However, we got there in the end and all the players should be proud of what they have achieved.”

The Honiton Town Under-14s are piuctured here with Mark Gorman, the Howdens Honiton manager.

Howdens has supplied the squad with both matchday shirts and drill tops over the last two seasons.

Manager Mike Wheeler said the youth section at Honiton was grateful for the ongoing backing of the business.

He said: “Without the support of local businesses, we could not continue to offer the kit that all aspiring young footballers deserve.”