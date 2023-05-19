A Honiton cat-lover who took up running to meet new people and boost his fitness is facing a new challenge in aid of down-on-their-luck moggies.

Bob Carter, Aged 67, is gearing up to take part in the Taunton Trail Run later this month in a bid to raise funds for Cats Protection’s Honiton Branch, where he is the coordinator.

Bob will run to raise awareness of the charity’s Miles for Moggies campaign, a UK-wide run, jog or walk event over 5k, 10k, half or full marathon, to raise money for feline welfare.

He is hoping to raise £350 for the cats and has set up an online JustGiving page for donations.

Bob, who has volunteered for the Honiton branch for more than 20 years, said: “This will be quite a challenge, as it is a competitive race over the course of 10km off road and there will around 200 people taking part.”

Cat lover Bob has been training to build up to the 10km distance for the last couple of months.

He started running in 2018 with the aim of getting fitter and to meet more people in East Devon.

Bob, who is involved with his local weekly Park Run, taking part or marshalling, said: “My last run for Cats Protection was in 2019 which inspired me to join the Axe Valley Runners and I now feel I’m part of a real community of fellow runners.

“As well as the Park Runs, I have been doing between 10 and 15km a week divided into two or three runs and have been doing off-road practice including a race last week which was eight kilometres, so hopefully the 10k will feel like a natural step-up.”

He added: “Going off road is technically more challenging, but knowing I’ll be raising money for the cats in our care will of course spur me on.”

The cat charity said seven-week-old kittens Twix, Toffee, Snickers and Wispa, are set to benefit from Bob’s fundraising efforts. They arrived at the Honiton branch with their mother, BonBon, after their owner was unable to care for the unexpected litter.

A spokesperson for Cats Protection said: “The three boys and a girl are in good health and, like all cats in Cats Protection’s care, will be neutered along with their mother when they are old enough.

“Once ready to move into their new homes they will have been vet-checked, will be up-to-date with their flea and worm treatments, microchipped and their new owners will have four weeks of free pet insurance available to them.”

Miles for Moggies takes place on May 28 and is a virtual ‘race day’, where runners can go to an organised event or plan their own route.

The charity hopes to raise £60,000 from the challenge, more than half of which will go directly to runners’ chosen local Cats Protection sites, like Honiton, to help the animals in their care. The other half will benefit the charity’s full network of around 210 volunteer-run branches and 34 centres.

To sponsor Bob, see here.