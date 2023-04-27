Children’s netball in Honiton has been given a boost after a housing developer funded new kit for a club’s under-11 team.

Honiton Netball Club, founded in 2011, said was ‘thrilled’ to have the backing of Taylor Wimpey Exeter, who donated £350 to help pay for the team’s new kit.

The developer, building in the town, said it hoped the donation would help the under-11 team during its upcoming season.

The housebuilder firm added it was ‘keen’ to support the communities where it builds new developments.

Jenny Kelly, Honiton Netball Club secretary, said: “We are so thrilled to have Taylor Wimpey sponsor our under-11 team’s netball kit.

“On behalf of everyone at Honiton Netball Club, I would like to say a huge thank you. This donation will make it possible for us to maintain the high standards of the club and continue to offer our players the chance to play the sport they truly love.”

Melissa Langton, a sales and marketing director for the housing developer, said: “As a business, we are very keen to support the communities in which we build.

“It’s great to see so many children in the area committed to playing sports, and we want to make sure we support their growth as much as possible. Honiton Netball Club is a much-loved local organisation and we wish them the best of luck for the upcoming season.”