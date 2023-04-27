Workmates from Exmouth are celebrating successfully tackling the ‘biggest challenge of their lives’ – the first-time London Marathon runners entered in aid of two children’s charities.

Mum Lauren Clark and Karis Lang, who both work for Stuart Line Cruises, in Exmouth, pounded the 26-mile marathon in aid of charities ‘close to their hearts’ – the National Childbirth Trust (NCT) and Kith & Kids.

Karis completed the ‘enormous personal challenge’ London Marathon 2023 in five hours and 32minutes and Lauren crossed the finish line in four hours and 46minutes.

The pair have set up online fundraising pages – continuing to take donations – as Karis aims to raise £1,000, while friend Lauren’s target is £2,000.

Lauren ran for the National Childbirth Trust after she was supported by the charity during the pregnancy and birth of her son.

She said: “In September 2021 Jake and I welcomed our beautiful son into the world and the National Childbirth Trust supported us throughout pregnancy, birth and postnatally too, which is why I want to raise vital funds for them.

“Whatever your journey to parenthood – whether you have been trying to conceive for years or it’s a complete surprise, it is hard to prepare for the emotional and practical challenges of being pregnant and becoming parents.

“The support which NCT provided for us was invaluable, from group sessions on labour and birth, breastfeeding support and emotional wellbeing to safe sleep and facilitating social connections with other couples.

“Our membership provided education, comfort and reassurance for us and I cannot imagine having coped without it.”

Karis tackled the ‘massive challenge’ with her mum, five-time London Marathon runner Caroline Lang, staying the distance to raise funds for Kith & Kids, a charity supporting children with disabilities and autism.

Karis, who said the marathon was the furthest she had ever run, said: “We were pleased to be running for Kith & Kids as mum in the past worked closely with many families in a similar position and it’s great to be able to give back to a lovely cause.”

Before the marathon run, Lauren and Karis held a homemade cake sale at Exmouth Marina, raising £528 for their chosen charities.

And earlier in the year the pair tackled the 20-mile multi-terrain Grizzly Run race across East Devon’s Jurassic Coast, and the Jurassic Express half marathon, in aid of the Jurassic Coast Trust.