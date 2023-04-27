Pet dog stuck on East Devon cliffs is reunited with its owner after an overnight rescue

A pet dog stuck on the cliffs in East Devon was reunited with its owner after a night-time rescue, ending in the early hours of Wednesday morning (April 26).

Fire crews from Exmouth and Sidmouth rescued the pet after it became stuck on the cliff face near Branscombe, around 15 metres up from the beach below.

The dog was brought to safety, and reunited with its owner, in the early hours of Wednesday morning after fire crews used ladders and safety harnesses to reach the animal.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) spokesperson said: “Fire control received a call from Coastguard requesting our assistance with a dog that was stuck on a cliff near Branscombe.

“Following attempts by Coastguard to rescue the dog using different methods, they were unfortunately unable to reach the dog.”

A fire service animal rescue specialist liaised with coastguards at the scene ahead of tasking necessary resources needed to reach the dog.

Shortly after midnight, the fire service confirmed a plan to rescue the pet from the cliff face.

The animal was reunited with its owner after firefighters from Exmouth and Sidmouth used a 13.5m ladder and safety at height harnesses to reach the dog.

A DSFRS spokesperson said: “Control informed an animal rescue tactical advisor who contacted coastguard officers on scene to get an understanding of the current situation.

“Based on information fed from scene to the officer, the officer attended the incident to see what resources would need to be mobilised by control.

“The officer confirmed one fire appliance from Sidmouth and the animal rescue team from Exmouth were required.”

On arrival, the fire service on-scene officer confirmed a dog was stuck on the cliffs, around 10-15feet above the beach below.

The DSFRS spokesperson said: “The officer was awaiting the arrival of requested resources to be able to formulate and plan and brief fire crews and coastguard teams.”