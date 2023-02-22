‘Heartbroken’ family pays tribute to their ‘beautiful and kind’ mum found dead in an Exeter park

The ‘heartbroken’ family of a woman who died after an attack in a park in Exeter said she was ‘kind, generous and beautiful’.

Lorna England, aged 74, of Southbrook Road, Exeter, died in neighbouring Ludwell Valley Park on Saturday (February 18) following an assault.

Paying tribute to Lorna – a wife, grandmother, mother and sister – her family spoke of her ‘infectious zest for life’, saying she was their world.

Lorna’s husband, children, grandchildren and siblings have called for privacy while they come to terms with her sudden death.

They said there were ‘no words’ to describe how they were feeling at the loss of their ‘beloved’ Laura.

The family has thanked everyone who has been in touch with messages of condolences, sympathy, and offers of support.

A statement released by the dead woman’s family said: “On Saturday 18 February, our beloved wife, mum, grandma and sister, Lorna England was tragically and suddenly taken away from us.

“Lorna was the kindest, most generous and beautiful loving lady. Her energy and zest for life was infectious. As a family we are heartbroken by her death.

“No words can describe the loss and impact. She meant the world to us. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for all the support, kind words and sympathy we have received.”

Devon and Cornwall Police said: “The family have asked for privacy as they grieve and come to terms with their loss.”

Police were called to Ludwell Valley Park, in the Wonford area of the city, at around 4pm on February 18, following reports of an assault.

Cameron Davis aged 30 of Exeter Road, Exmouth, has been charged with murder. He is being held in remand and a trial date has been set for August 2023.

See more Exeter news here.