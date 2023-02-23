‘Tolerance and respect must be shown’ – District council signals support for transgender and non-binary people in East Devon

The district council has signalled its support for transgender and non-binary people in East Devon, announcing bi-annual flag-flying will take place, plus staff training.

The move comes after East Devon District Council (EDDC) met on Wednesday (February 23) and voted to be more ‘welcoming, inclusive and respectful’ of transgender and non-binary people.

EDDC said the transgender flag will be raised at its offices in Honiton every year on March 31 – International Transgender Day of Visibility – and again on November 20, International Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The council said ‘the needs and experiences’ of trans people would be met by the authority’s ‘improved training and guidance for employees’, in a bid to ‘ensure EDDC champions diversity’.

Cllr Paul Arnott, EDDC leader, said the press and some politicians used the subject as clickbait – calling them ‘shameful’.

He said public opinion on the matter was ‘in the balance’ and that tolerance and respect ‘must’ be shown.

Cllr Arnott said: “Everyone knows that this is a contentious issue, and that elements on social media, the press and a small number of politicians use it as clickbait.

“That is shameful.

“Above all else, this is about a council of elected members showing kindness and consideration for a group of citizens on a challenging journey.

“I perfectly understand public opinion on this is in the balance, but while that becomes settled over the years the people at the heart of the issue must be shown tolerance and respect.

“A council can signal its support for that position and EDDC can be proud that it has just done precisely that.”

Councillor Jake Bonetta, who championed the motion, said he was ‘proud’ that his transgender sister, transitioning childhood best friend, and non-binary work colleagues, would be ‘safer and more secure’.

In its move to create a more ‘welcoming, inclusive and respectful’ space for transgender and non-binary people, public speakers were invited to the council meeting to tell members of their ‘lived experiences’.

The action – focusing on EDDC’s services and work as an employer – was ‘overwhelming supported’ by councillors, resulting in ‘improved training and guidance for employees’.

Councillor Jake Bonetta said: “This motion signals further support by EDDC of existing national legislation, ensuring safeguards are enforced to protect our transgender and non-binary communities.

“This is a firm commitment by the council, proudly recognising these communities exist, and I want to pay tribute to the public speakers who gave up their time to share their lived experiences at the council meeting.

“I’m proud that I can leave the meeting this evening knowing full well that my transgender sister, transitioning childhood best friend and non-binary work colleagues will be safer and more secure because of it.”

EDDC said it ‘recognises the challenges trans residents may face, including domestic abuse, hate crimes, homelessness, poor medical access and workplace issues’.

A district council spokesman said: “Housing is a particular concern for trans people, so inclusion is vital for our housing team.”