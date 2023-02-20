Exmouth man, 30, appears in court accused of murdering a pensioner in an Exeter park

A 30-year-old man from Exmouth appeared in court on Monday (February 20) charged with murdering a pensioner in an Exeter park.

Cameron Davis, of Exeter Road, Exmouth, is accused of murdering 74-year-old Lorna England in Ludwell Valley Park, in the Wonford area of the city, on Saturday afternoon (February 18).

Davis, who wore a grey top and stood with two custody guards, was not required to enter a plea.

The nature of the case means it cannot be dealt with by magistrates and was referred to up to the Crown Court.

Chairman of the bench Patrick Moore, sitting at Exeter Magistrates’ Court, said Davis will appear via prison video link before a judge sitting at the city’s Crown Court at 10am on Tuesday (February 21).

Davis made a one-minute appearance before the bench at the magistrates’ court.

The defendant spoke to the court only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Davis was remanded in custody by magistrates.

No details of the case were outlined in court.

Police were on Saturday afternoon called to Ludwell Valley Park, an area in Wonford popular with dog walkers, where they found a pensioner who was from neighbouring Southbrook Road dead at the scene.

Officers investigating the pensioner’s death arrested Davis in the High Street area of the city centre on Saturday evening.

Devon and Cornwall Police said on Monday (February 20) Davis had been charged with her murder.