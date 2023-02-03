Judge sets trial date for man, 19, accused of murdering a dad-of-two in Exeter city centre

A 19-year-old man accused of murdering a dad-of-two in Exeter has appeared in court to be told he will face trial in the summer.

Brian Jewell, 19, of no fixed abode, on Thursday (February 2) appeared at Exeter Crown Court by video link from Exeter Prison, accused of the murder of Stephen Cook, who died outside a row of shops in Exeter city centre last Saturday (January 28).

Jewell, who was originally from Christchurch, Dorset, is accused of murdering Stephen Cook in Sidwell Street, Exeter, on January 28, 2023.

At the short hearing Judge Robert Linford, who appeared by video link from Truro Crown Court, set out a timetable for proceedings.

Jewell will return to crown court to enter a plea on March 10, 2023, and stand trial on July 24.

Miss Emma Martin, defending, did not apply for bail and Jewell was remanded in custody by Judge Linford.

Police have confirmed that three other people, two men and a woman, who were initially arrested as part of the investigation, have been released without charge.

Detectives continue to appeal for any information about the fatal stabbing of Mr Cook.

The dad-of-two, known locally for highlighting the plight of homelessness after he lived on the streets, died the day after his 45th birthday.