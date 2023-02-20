Road sweeper vehicle blaze in an East Devon village is tackled by Exmouth firefighters

A road sweeper vehicle blaze spotted in an East Devon village last week was tackled by a fire crew from Exmouth.

Firefighters from Exmouth were called to Lympstone village on Thursday morning (February 16) and wore breathing apparatus while using hose reel jets to put out the blaze.

The fire was believed to be accidental and resulted in severely damaging the road sweeping vehicle.

A Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DSFRS) spokesperson said: “Once on scene crews confirmed one road sweeper well alight and got to work using two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets and small tools to extinguish the fire.”

The crew also used a triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera when extinguishing the flames.

The blaze was spotted shortly before 8am by a member of the public, who called the fire service.

The DSFRS spokesperson said: “Unfortunately the fire caused 70 per cent fire damage to the road sweeper – a small amount of hydraulic oil spilt on the roadway.”

They added: “Duty of care was left in the hands of the council.

“The fire is believed to have been accidental.”