Copper coins collected in a giant whisky bottle by a pensioner from Devon will boost sea safety in Exmouth.

Exmouth RNLI was presented with around £40 in pennies and twopences, collected by 87-year-old Jean Hiscox, from mid Devon, in recognition of the ‘brave and selfless’ RNLI volunteers.

The pensioner, from Cullompton, boosted her coin donation with a cheque for £1,000, which Exmouth RNLI said will help fund training and equipment.

Jean, a lifelong supporter of the sea safety cause, presented the charity with a total of £1,036.

And now she has restarted her copper coin collecting in a bid to raise further funds for charity.

Jean said: “I have always admired the brave and selfless work of the RNLI volunteers. I’m very happy to make this donation, it’s my way of saying thank you.

“The empty whisky bottle is now back with me and I shall start collecting again.”

The town’s RNLI volunteers thanked pensioner Jean for her ‘substantial’ donation, saying it would be used to support the crew and ‘vital’ service.

Des White, the charity’s fundraising team chair, said: “On behalf of all the volunteers at Exmouth RNLI, I would like to express our grateful thanks to Jean for her amazing effort in filling the whisky bottle and her substantial donation to our charity.

“Her vital donation will be used for essential training and equipment for the volunteer Exmouth lifeboat crews.”

An RNLI spokesman said: “Jean spent several years collecting her one and two pence coins in a large whisky bottle for Exmouth RNLI, one of her favourite charities.”