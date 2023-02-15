East Devon: Nine appear in court charged with supplying drugs after police investigating county lines make arrests in Ottery St Mary, Sidmouth, Exmouth, Sidford and Exeter

Police investigating the supply of illegal drugs say nine people from towns in East Devon this week appeared in court.

Arrests were made last summer in Ottery St Mary, Sidmouth, Sidford, Exmouth and Exeter, when police seized mobile devices, vehicles, cash and multiple kilograms of suspected drugs.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a total of 14 people have appeared in court charged with drugs supply within Devon and Cornwall.

The charges follow an investigation into suspected county lines drug supply which resulted in nine warrants being conducted at addresses across both counties in August 2022.

Some eight people were arrested in East Devon and North Cornwall – and items including mobile devices, vehicles, cash, and multiple kilograms of suspected drugs were seized.

As a result, 10 men and four women appeared at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (February 14).

Four men were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis and money laundering:

Jamie Chapman, 32, of Old North Road, Hertfordshire

George Fallows, 39, of Mill Street, Ottery St Mary

Matthew Topham, 29, of Willowbank, Camelford

Jack Culip, 23, of Willowbank, Camelford

In addition, seven people were charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis:

Damien Carnell, 36, of Manstone Avenue, Sidmouth

Paul Chapman, 66, of South Lawn, Sidford

Zoe Mardon, 47, of Waters Road, Salisbury

Gary Hedgeland, 30, of SunnyHill, Ottery St Mary

Kelly Thomas, 41, Butts Road, Ottery St Mary

Matthew Harris, 55, of Albion Street, Exmouth

Jonathan Keene, 33, of Willow Walk, Crediton

And three people were charged with conspiracy to supply cannabis:

Tia Pryor-Howard, 24, of Vaughan Road, Exeter

Julie William, 57, of Manstone Avenue, Sidmouth

Scott Baylis, 42, of Albion Street, Exmouth

They have been released on court bail and are next due to appear before Exeter Crown Court on March 3, 2023, said police.

The force said a total of 15 people are now charged in relation to the investigation.

Police said Phil Fallows, 35, of Cotmaton Road, Sidmouth, East Devon, was previously charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis, possession with intent to supply amphetamine, money laundering and possession of criminal property.

He is currently remanded in custody to appear at Exeter Crown Court at a future date.