Crowds lined Exeter on Saturday (February 11) when the Royal Navy marched through the streets as the city’s warship celebrated its freedom.

The parade, led by the Band of His Majesty’s Royal Marines from the Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, East Devon, included more than 180 sailors from destroyer HMS Defender, along with veterans and Naval cadets from Exeter – and marched from St James Park along Sidwell Street to the Cathedral Green.

Petty Officer Craig Black, a weapons engineering specialist onboard, ‘proudly’ marched through his hometown, watched by his family.

Craig said: “Serving at sea in the Royal Navy, they don’t normally get an opportunity to see what I do, but parading through Exeter was very exciting, and was extra special as well for my one-year-old daughter Lily, and fiancé Sofia to be there.

“I have only done one previous freedom parade before, through the city of Durham and then as now, it’s amazing to see so many people taking their time to line the streets, all showing their support for HMS Defender and the Royal Navy.”

Lord Mayor of Exeter, Councillor Yolanda Henson, said: “We’ve very much been looking forward to welcoming back the crew of HMS Defender to Exeter.

The city has a strong affection for its affiliated Ship, and we have been looking forward to this parade since the granting of Freedom of the City in 2014.”

Commander Peter Evans, CO HMS Defender, said: “It has been a true honour; not only to witness my ship’s company marching smartly through the fine city of Exeter, but also to be welcomed so warmly by everyone as they marched past.

“These opportunities are few and far between for naval ships and it was great to see over 180 of my sailors be celebrated in our affiliated city; I couldn’t be prouder of the professionalism of HMS Defender.”

He added: “We are currently in a support period getting ready to again return to sea for exercises, training and operations, to deliver as the best Destroyer in the Royal Navy and make our Exeter affiliation as proud of us as we have been welcomed into their city.”

Leading the marching platoons of sailors from the Portsmouth-based warship was the Colours Party, carrying both the Royal Navy’s Standard and the Scroll – which was presented to Defender when the state-of-the-art air defence destroyer was granted the highest civic honour, Freedom of Exeter, in 2014.