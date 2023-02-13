East Devon: Exeter Airport creates 25 new jobs and announces an open day to find out more

Exeter Airport, in East Devon, is creating 25 new jobs ahead of the summer season and is holding an open day for potential new staff.

The airport, at Clyst Honiton, is expecting to handle more than 450,000 passengers this year and extra staff are needed to support the ‘busy operation’ over the coming months.

The airport has announced it is holding an open day on Tuesday, February 21 in the main departures terminal from 1pm until 6pm. Car parking is free and there is no need to book.

There are a range of vacancies, including jobs in passenger services, security, ground crew and cleaning.

The new staff will join the 260 current employees working at the airport.

The open day will give prospective new employees a chance to ask the team questions and find out about the roles available.

Stephen Wiltshire, Exeter Airport managing director, said: “We’re expecting a busy summer ahead with new routes and increased capacity so we’re recruiting for around 25 roles to meet that demand and add to the 260 employees we already have.

“The open day is a chance for people to come along and meet the team and find out more about working at their local airport, and we look forward to welcoming potential applicants to the terminal.”

A spokesperson for the airport said: “There is a wide range of posts on offer including passenger services agent, security officer, ground crew, despatcher, executive lounge assistant, cleaner, and Royal Mail screener.”

The airport will fly passengers to 26 direct destinations this year with new summer flights to Faro in the Algarve, and year-round connections to the USA including New York, via Dublin.

Other flight destinations include Cyprus, France, Greece, Lapland, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, the UK, Ireland, and special departures, such as the Arctic Circle.

See more, and apply, here.