Exeter: Police appeal for public help to trace a man, 32, who is wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for help to trace a 32-year-old man from Exeter who is wanted on recall to prison.

Devon and Cornwall Police said Mark Langdon, pictured, was originally convicted for grievous bodily harm and has had his licence revoked.

He was last known to live in the Exwick area of Exeter, and also has links to Exminster, on the outskirts of the city.

Police have described Langdon as being male, 5ft 11in tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him, or knows his whereabouts, is urged not to approach him but call police on 999.

If you have information for police, call 999 and quote log number 904 of 27 January.