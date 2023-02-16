Aldi starts recruiting staff for its new Seaton store, as supermarket announces 150 jobs in Devon – including Exeter

Supermarket giant Aldi has announced it has begun recruiting staff for its new Seaton store, set to open later this year.

Overall, Aldi has declared it will hire a total of 150 staff across Devon, to fill roles in its supermarkets in Exeter and Barnstaple – and the new East Devon store.

Full and part-time positions are available, with roles to fill such as caretaker, store assistant and manager, and salaries of up to £63,000.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: “Aldi has announced it is currently looking to hire 150 colleagues in Devon.

“The supermarket is looking for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region, with salaries of up to £63,000.

“This includes full and part-time positions such as caretaker and store assistant all the way up to store manager.

“Stores in Devon where Aldi is looking to hire include Exeter and Barnstaple, while the supermarket will also be recruiting for roles at the Seaton store which is set to open later this year.”

Aldi said the recruitment drive formed part of its nationwide expansion plans, with the supermarket opening a number of new stores across the UK in the next year.

The company is also in the process of recruiting to fill 450 jobs at its 11 regional distribution centres across the UK..

Giles Hurley, Aldi UK chief executive officer, said: “Our success is dependent on the amazing work that colleagues do, day in and day out, and we’re looking forward to welcoming thousands more colleagues to Team Aldi throughout 2023.”

Store assistants at Aldi receive a starting pay of £11 an hour, nationally.

Warehouse selectors receive a minimum starting salary of £13.18 per hour.

See more, and apply, here.