A grandmother from Seaton has been named top of the (lolli)pops for helping East Devon kids cross safely to school more than a million times over 30 years.

Lollipop lady Rita Hallett, aged 78, has been named Devon’s longest serving school crossing patrol, making sure scores of families have been able to walk safely to and from Seaton Primary School, in East Devon.

And her road safety dedication has prompted Rita to urge others to consider becoming a school crossing patrol in towns where the service is desperately needed – such as Exmouth, Ivybridge, Tavistock, and in areas of Exeter.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council (DCC) cabinet member for highway management, said: “I want to thank Rita for her hard work and dedication over the last thirty years, and hope she will do many more.”

Rita, who started as lollipop lady in 1992 and travels to work on her bicycle, said: “I started being a patrol just before my grandson was born. It was half-term in November, and it was raining then.

“I like seeing the children, they are great little characters, and the parents. It gets me motivated in the morning and they are all so lovely.”

She said the job was good for her and ‘very healthy’, adding: “It’s nice to meet people. When you get older you tend to meet the same sorts of people.

“Doing this job means you get to meet and chat to the younger families.

“With the older children, the parents can leave them further up the road and they know they will safely get to school.”

Over the years Rita has seen many changes – her uniform, and an increase in traffic on the roads.

Cllr Stuart Hughes said: “I’m sure there are many people, many now with children of their own, who have fond memories of their schooldays and being kept safe by their ‘lollipop lady’ Rita.

“We need more people to step into this vital role across Devon.

“You heard it from Rita herself, it keeps you fit and if you like meeting people and have time to spare we’d love to hear from you.”

For more information on the patrol vacancies in Exmouth, Ivybridge, Tavistock, and Exeter, see here, or call 01392 383000 and ask for school crossing patrols.