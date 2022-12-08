East Devon: Elderly man is airlifted to hospital with a life-threatening head injury after a crash in Seaton

A man in his 70s was airlifted to hospital with a life-threatening head injury after a crash in Seaton, East Devon, on Wednesday evening (December 7).

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured following a crash on Harbour Road shortly after 5pm.

Officers investigating the crash are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage, to get in touch.

The emergency services were called to the East Devon town after a red Kia Ceed collided with a man, closing the road for several hours.

Police said the driver of the car, who was from Seaton, was uninjured.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision in Seaton yesterday, 7 December.

“Emergency services were called at 5.10pm after a red Kia Ceed was in collision with a man on Harbour Road.

“The man, in his 70s from Seaton, was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with a life-threatening head injury.

“The car driver, a woman in her 40s from Seaton, was uninjured.”

“Local and roads policing team officers attended and completed a forensic examination of the scene. The road was closed for five hours.”

The police spokesperson added: “Officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision and appealing for witnesses.

“They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.”

Report information by calling 101, or via the force website, quoting log number 556 of 7 December.