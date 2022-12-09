Deadline looms to apply for up to £5,000 cash grants for East Devon community projects

Weeks are left to apply for free cash for community projects in East Devon before the early January deadline date.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has already given away £10,000 to improve community projects or buildings, and is keen to provide more funding with grants available of up to £5,000 each.

The closing date to apply for the community funding is 5pm on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Councilor Jack Rowland, EDDC community grants panel chair, said: “I’d really encourage eligible bids to be put forward to take advantage of this grant as the examples shown of the successful bids show what can be achieved via this route.”

East Devon community projects helped over the last 12 months, include:

Branscombe Village Hall Sports Pavilion refurbishment, £3,000.

Lympstone Village Hall, £3,364 for audio and visual equipment.

Northleigh Village Hall, £2,259 towards resurfacing the car park.

Chardstock Community Shop, £1,620 to keep the service open.

Dalwood Community Shop, £4,000, granted for an extension to include a hot drink machine, tables and chairs.

EDDC said the grants, up to £5,000 each, are being offered to rural local communities, in areas not covered by a town council, who are planning capital building projects or refurbishments.

A district council spokesperson said: “So far, more than £10,000 has been given to various schemes which look to improve their community, like with new or improved toilet facilities, kitchens, floor repairs or energy efficiency measures, thanks to East Devon District Council’s Community Buildings Fund.

“The authority is now looking for other community projects to invest in. But the deadline for applications is fast approaching.”

See here for more information, or to apply for a grant.