Head chef flies the flag for East Devon as he is named a ‘rising star’ in the hospitality industry

A head chef based in East Devon has been recognised by industry experts as a ‘rising star’ of hospitality professionals.

Glebe House chef Sam Lomas, aged 27, from near Colyton, has been recognised in the 2022 ’30 under 30’ list of Rising Star hospitality professionals, highlighted by industry publication, CODE.

Sam, whose chef career began when he was a teenager – an apprentice, learning from Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall at River Cottage, Axminster – was chosen from hundreds of nominations as one of the 30 people shaping the future of hospitality.

Head chef Sam, whose dishes are served at the Glebe House restaurant and guest house based in Southleigh near Colyton, said being accepted by the industry was a ‘real honour’.

He said: “I’ve been drawn to food and cooking for as long as I can remember and this list is full of completely remarkable people.

“Hospitality has had a really tough few years but I love that this award shows other young people that working in food and restaurants can be such an incredibly rewarding path to take.”

The CODE 30 under 30 list aims to showcase hospitality as a ‘viable and attractive career path to the next generation’.

In awarding Sam the accolade, the publication said: “In the heart of East Devon is Glebe House, a remote restaurant and guesthouse overlooking the sweeping wilds of Coly Valley.

“It is here where head chef Sam Lomas is charting his course, using produce from Glebe’s 15-acre smallholding to create dishes that draw crowds the country over.”

Cheshire-born Sam moved to East Devon, starting his career at River Cottage, where he won the Rising Star Award in 2013.

His love of food took him to work in a bakery in Macclesfield, a Hebridean island off the coast of Scotland, and at Halen Môn on the Isle of Anglesey, Wales.

“These experiences have undoubtedly formulated Lomas’ approach to food and to experience, where at Glebe he is using ingredients cleverly, and playfully, to allow guests to feel connected to the fields that surround them,” said CODE.

Aged 18, Sam won a competition to be an apprentice at River Cottage with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, where he developed his passion for sustainable practices, foraging and seasonal cooking.

In 2022 Sam became the youngest chef to reach the finals of BBC2’s Great British Menu.