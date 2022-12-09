Thistle while you work – thousands of new spring bulbs and pollinator plants on Exmouth seafront aim to give a boost to nature

Spring bulbs and pollinator plants in their thousands have been added to Exmouth seafront in a bid to attract wildlife and insects.

The Beach Gardens, on Exmouth seafront, is now home to more than 2,500 herbaceous perennials and around 3,000 bulbs, that will return year after year as they have been selected to survive harsh coastal weather conditions.

The planting was carried out over five days by Exmouth in Bloom with East Devon District Council (EDDC), and the displays will make up part of the town’s Britain in Bloom UK finals entry next summer.

Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC portfolio holder for coast, country and environment, said: “It is brilliant to again see EDDC’s Streetscene operatives and Exmouth in Bloom volunteers working in unison to improve the seafront for everyone to enjoy.

“They all work tirelessly to make our green spaces look vibrant and beautiful, as well as ensuring our local wildlife and nature can thrive.”

EDDC promises a ‘sea of colour’ in the spring when the new bulbs and plants bloom at the Beach Gardens.

Bulbs such as Alllium, Daffodils and Sicilian Honey Garlic have been planted for their tolerance to the harsh coastal environment and their benefit to wildlife.

The district council said it aims to make its gardens and open spaces ‘more environmentally friendly while looking after delicate eco-systems’.

An EDDC spokesperson said: “The extended flowering periods, blooming right through from February to October, will make the plants key in providing pollinators with a steady source of nectar and pollen, at a time when flowers are scarce.

“Seed-heads and stems will also be left over the winter as an important food source and habitat for birds and insects.”

They added: “EDDC’s Streetscene teams, along with Exmouth in Bloom volunteers, have been working hard to complete the planting designs before winter frosts arrive – putting in five long days of work.

“The scheme will be another string in the bow of Exmouth as the town prepares for the Britain in Bloom UK Finals in summer 2023.”